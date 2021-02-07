LIVE – Milan-Crotone 1-0: gol di Ibrahimovic, è il numero 500 in carriera con i club

⏱ 36'🟨 Saelemaekers is booked.#MilanCrotone 1-0 #SempreMilan— AC Milan (@acmilan) February 7, 2021
⏱ 30'@Ibra_official breaks the deadlock with his 500th club goal! Sumptuous one-two with @RafaeLeao7 to set up the goal.#MilanCrotone 1-0 #SempreMilan@EASPORTSFIFA pic.twitter.com/KJoO74BeyA— AC Milan (@acmilan) February 7, 2021
⏱ 16'@davidecalabria2 has another great chance after Rebić heads a cross back across the goalmouth but the keeper parries out for a corner#MilanCrotone 0-0 #SempreMilan— AC Milan (@acmilan) February 7, 2021
⏱ 12'@TheoHernandez gallops from our box to theirs then lays off for @RafaeLeao7 but Rafa's shot is blocked #MilanCrotone 0-0 #SempreMilan— AC Milan (@acmilan) February 7, 2021
⏱ 6'@davidecalabria2 finds the net following a great set up by @RafaeLeao7 but it's disallowed due to offside. #MilanCrotone 0-0 #SempreMilan— AC Milan (@acmilan) February 7, 2021
