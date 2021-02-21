LIVE – Milan-Inter 0-1: fine primo tempo, squadre negli spogliatoi

Down but not out, we have 45 minutes to overturn the result 👊Sotto all'intervallo. Non è finita ragazzi, forza Milan! 👊#MilanInter #SempreMilan@emirates pic.twitter.com/SjSpUS5BW5— AC Milan (@acmilan) February 21, 2021
⏱ 43'@Ibra_official manages to keep the ball in play and serves @hakanc10 in the box, he opens for Rebić but Ante doesn't reach the ball. #MilanInter 0-1 #SempreMilan— AC Milan (@acmilan) February 21, 2021
⏱ 33'Chip in to the box by Kessie picked up by @TheoHernandez who shoots with his right but doesn't find the target. #MilanInter 0-1 #SempreMilan— AC Milan (@acmilan) February 21, 2021
⏱ 22'Body check on @TheoHernandez by Hakimi, the latter gets booked. #MilanInter 0-1 #SempreMilan— AC Milan (@acmilan) February 21, 2021
⏱ 15'Cross by @davidecalabria2, counter-cross by @TheoHernandez the defence don't clear the box and @Ibra_official tries a back-heel but it's saved. #MilanInter 0-1 #SempreMilan— AC Milan (@acmilan) February 21, 2021
⏱ 12'🟨 @simonkjaer1989 is booked#MilanInter 0-1 #SempreMilan— AC Milan (@acmilan) February 21, 2021
⏱ 5'Inter take the lead#MilanInter 0-1 #SempreMilan— AC Milan (@acmilan) February 21, 2021
The derby begins, forza Rossoneri! 💪#MilanInter #SempreMilan@pumafootball pic.twitter.com/PIVScp1ph5— AC Milan (@acmilan) February 21, 2021
