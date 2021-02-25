LIVE – Milan-Stella Rossa 1-1: gli ospiti trovano il gol del pareggio

⏱ 45'Krunić earns a free-kick on the edge of the box and gets another defender booked. #ACMFKCZ 1-1 #SempreMilan#UEL— AC Milan (@acmilan) February 25, 2021
⏱ 37'A @davidecalabria2 run down the right leads to a chance for @Dalot but the keeper gets a foot to Diogo's shot. #ACMFKCZ 1-1 #SempreMilan#UEL— AC Milan (@acmilan) February 25, 2021
⏱ 24'They equalize. #ACMFKCZ 1-1 #SempreMilan#UEL— AC Milan (@acmilan) February 25, 2021
⏱ 19'They find the back of the net on a corner, but it's ruled out for handball. ❌#ACMFKCZ 1-0 #SempreMilan#UEL— AC Milan (@acmilan) February 25, 2021
⏱ 9'Kessie steps up and gives us the lead!🔥#ACMFKCZ 1-0 #SempreMilan#UEL@EASPORTSFIFA pic.twitter.com/E66SyQ5Ls4— AC Milan (@acmilan) February 25, 2021
Penalty awarded and yellow card to the defender. #ACMFKCZ 0-0 #SempreMilan#UEL— AC Milan (@acmilan) February 25, 2021
⏱ 7'VAR review for a potential handball on a Krunić shot#ACMFKCZ #SempreMilan#UEL— AC Milan (@acmilan) February 25, 2021
We're underway at the San Siro. Let's go 👊#ACMFKCZ #SempreMilan#UEL pic.twitter.com/x7S2bYVQTz— AC Milan (@acmilan) February 25, 2021
