LIVE – Roma-Milan 0-0: i rossoneri ci provano, Pau Lopez para tutto

⏱ 35'Rebić drives through on the left and cuts it back where Saelemaekers shoots but Lopez saves again. #RomaMilan 0-0 #SempreMilan— AC Milan (@acmilan) February 28, 2021
⏱ 33'Cracking shot from Rebić is parried out for a corner. #RomaMilan 0-0 #SempreMilan— AC Milan (@acmilan) February 28, 2021
⏱ 27'Roma find the net on a corner but it's disallowed for a foul on @TheoHernandez #RomaMilan 0-0 #SempreMilan— AC Milan (@acmilan) February 28, 2021
⏱ 27'On a corner kick, @simonkjaer1989 hits the crossbar!#RomaMilan 0-0 #SempreMilan— AC Milan (@acmilan) February 28, 2021
⏱ 17'Rebić's shot at the bottom corner is parried out for a corner. #RomaMilan 0-0 #SempreMilan— AC Milan (@acmilan) February 28, 2021
⏱ 14'Another chance for a goal but Kessie and @Ibra_official see their shots blocked in the box. #RomaMilan 0-0 #SempreMilan— AC Milan (@acmilan) February 28, 2021
⏱ 9'Kessie steals the ball back in midfield and plays to Rebić who passes off to @Ibra_official in the box but the goal is disallowed for offside.#RomaMilan 0-0 #SempreMilan— AC Milan (@acmilan) February 28, 2021
⏱ 5'@Ibra_official runs down the keeper who struggles to control it, Zlatan tries to back-heel it into the net but it goes just wide of the post. #RomaMilan 0-0 #SempreMilan— AC Milan (@acmilan) February 28, 2021
⏱ 3'@Ibra_official calls the keeper into action after a link-up play with @TheoHernandez in the box. Corner. #RomaMilan 0-0 #SempreMilan— AC Milan (@acmilan) February 28, 2021
We're underway at the Olimpico. Forza Rossoneri! 🔥#RomaMilan #SempreMilan@pumafootball pic.twitter.com/BgxBIpPRLJ— AC Milan (@acmilan) February 28, 2021
