LIVE – Man Utd-Milan 0-0: clamoroso Maguire, manda la palla sul palo dalla linea di porta

⏱ 31'A blistering counter led by @Brahim who lays off to Saelemaekers, Alexis cuts into the box and shoots but it's parried. #MUFCACM 0-0 #SempreMilan#UEL— AC Milan (@acmilan) March 11, 2021
⏱ 26'Play switched to @DalotDiogo on the left leads to a chance for Krunić in the box but the shot hits a defender and is an easy catch for the keeper. #MUFCACM 0-0 #SempreMilan#UEL— AC Milan (@acmilan) March 11, 2021
⏱ 18'🟨 Saelemaekers is booked.#MUFCACM 0-0 #SempreMilan#UEL— AC Milan (@acmilan) March 11, 2021
❌It's disallowed due to handball.#MUFCACM 0-0 #SempreMilan#UEL— AC Milan (@acmilan) March 11, 2021
⏱ 5' ❌@RafaeLeao7 finds the back of the net with a sterling finish but he'd started off-side and it's disallowed. #MUFCACM 0-0 #SempreMilan#UEL— AC Milan (@acmilan) March 11, 2021
The ball gets rolling. Come on, Rossoneri! 💪#MUFCACM #UEL #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/VJPeqEPnaC— AC Milan (@acmilan) March 11, 2021
