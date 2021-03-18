LIVE – Milan-Man Utd 0-0: fine primo tempo

A first half in crescendo closes goalless; let's keep pushing! 👊Bel primo tempo, rossoneri in crescita. Dai ragazzi! 👊#ACMMUFC #SempreMilan #UEL pic.twitter.com/CZzJuOjpJN— AC Milan (@acmilan) March 18, 2021
⏱ 45'Krunić receives the ball in the box from Saelemaekers but the shot slides wide#ACMMUFC 0-0 #SempreMilan #UEL— AC Milan (@acmilan) March 18, 2021
⏱ 41'Patient and precise build-up leads to Saelemaekers with a shot from outside the box which the keeper parries out for a corner. #ACMMUFC 0-0 #SempreMilan #UEL— AC Milan (@acmilan) March 18, 2021
⏱ 24'@TheoHernandez makes one of his trademark runs, can't lay it off to a teammate but does win a corner #ACMMUFC 0-0 #SempreMilan #UEL— AC Milan (@acmilan) March 18, 2021
Round 2 of the #ClashofDevils begins 🔥#ACMMUFC #SempreMilan #UEL pic.twitter.com/vL9gZJyjTw— AC Milan (@acmilan) March 18, 2021
