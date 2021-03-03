LIVE – Milan-Udinese 0-0: fine primo tempo

⏱ 38'@RafaeLeao7 pulls off a bicycle kick in the box following Tonali's free-kick but can't get much power behind the ball. #MilanUdinese 0-0 #SempreMilan— AC Milan (@acmilan) March 3, 2021
⏱ 38'@RafaeLeao7 pulls off a bicycle kick in the box following Tonali's free-kick but can't get much power behind the ball. #MilanUdinese 0-0 #SempreMilan
⏱ 32'🟨 @TheoHernandez is booked for a rough tackle#MilanUdinese 0-0 #SempreMilan— AC Milan (@acmilan) March 3, 2021
⏱ 32'🟨 @TheoHernandez is booked for a rough tackle#MilanUdinese 0-0 #SempreMilan
⏱ 25'🟨 Rebić booked#MilanUdinese 0-0 #SempreMilan— AC Milan (@acmilan) March 3, 2021
⏱ 25'🟨 Rebić booked#MilanUdinese 0-0 #SempreMilan
⏱ 19'@Brahim the first to call the keeper into action but it's an easy save#MilanUdinese 0-0 #SempreMilan— AC Milan (@acmilan) March 3, 2021
⏱ 19'@Brahim the first to call the keeper into action but it's an easy save#MilanUdinese 0-0 #SempreMilan
We're underway at the San Siro 🔥#MilanUdinese #SempreMilan @pumafootball pic.twitter.com/bu856rN0P1— AC Milan (@acmilan) March 3, 2021
We're underway at the San Siro 🔥#MilanUdinese #SempreMilan @pumafootball pic.twitter.com/bu856rN0P1
SpazioMilan è parte integrante del Nuovevoci Network di cui fanno parte Rompipallone.it, SpazioNapoli.it, SpazioInter.it e SpazioJ.it.
Con più di 4 milioni di follower sui social network il nostro progetto risulta uno dei più seguiti in Italia.