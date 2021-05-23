FULL TIME – Atalanta-Milan 0-2: Kessie porta il Milan in Champions League!

⏱️ 90+2'Another penalty is awarded! Handball on a @hakanc10 shot.#AtalantaMilan 0-1 #SempreMilan— AC Milan (@acmilan) May 23, 2021
⏱️ 82' 🟨 @MarioMandzukic9 is booked for a late challenge. #AtalantaMilan 0-1 #SempreMilan— AC Milan (@acmilan) May 23, 2021
⏱️ 79' 🔄Another two changes:@MarioMandzukic9 and @DalotDiogo come on ⬆️@RafaeLeao7 and Saelemaekers come off ⬇️#AtalantaMilan 0-1 #SempreMilanPowered by @Therabody pic.twitter.com/Ks6vksYFD2— AC Milan (@acmilan) May 23, 2021
⏱️ 69'@soualihomeite holds off De Roon and serves up a fantastic ball for @RafaeLeao7 but the shot hits the upright.#AtalantaMilan 0-1 #SempreMilan— AC Milan (@acmilan) May 23, 2021
⏱️ 61' 🔄The Coach makes a double substitution:Krunić and @soualihomeite come on ⬆️@Brahim and @IsmaelBennacer come off ⬇️#AtalantaMilan 0-1 #SempreMilanPowered by @Therabody pic.twitter.com/kLTPL8OHk2— AC Milan (@acmilan) May 23, 2021
⏱️ 46' We're back for the second half. Guard up 🛡️#AtalantaMilan 0-1 #SempreMilan— AC Milan (@acmilan) May 23, 2021
Our future is in our hands, let's hold onto it 👊Avanti all’intervallo. Nervi saldi nella ripresa 👊#AtalantaMilan #SempreMilan@emirates pic.twitter.com/AAymc3Q3Ug— AC Milan (@acmilan) May 23, 2021
⏱️ 42' ⚽️Kessie, cool as you like, puts it into the bottom corner, the keeper doesn't even react 🧊#AtalantaMilan 0-1 #SempreMilan@EASPORTSFIFA pic.twitter.com/FEop9jhH4l— AC Milan (@acmilan) May 23, 2021
⏱️ 40'Penalty given for a foul on @TheoHernandez #AtalantaMilan 0-0 #SempreMilan— AC Milan (@acmilan) May 23, 2021
⏱️ 23'@Brahim wins an interesting free-kick with a great bit of skill #AtalantaMilan 0-0 #SempreMilan— AC Milan (@acmilan) May 23, 2021
⏱️ 4' Saelemaekers with the first shot of the match following an excellent knock-on from @RafaeLeao7 but it doesn't find the target. #AtalantaMilan 0-0 #SempreMilan— AC Milan (@acmilan) May 23, 2021
