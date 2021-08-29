LIVE – Milan-Cagliari 4-1 29 Agosto 2021 - 20:5829 Agosto 2021 - 19:43 di Fabio Baldonieri ⏱️ 46'The second half begins, let's keep it up! 💪#MilanCagliari 4-1 #SempreMilan— AC Milan (@acmilan) August 29, 2021 A thrilling first half comes to an end, #WelcomeBack San Siro 🔴⚫Emozioni e gol nel primo tempo: bentornati a San Siro 🔴⚫#MilanCagliari #SempreMilan@Acqua_Lete pic.twitter.com/Jn2rkTFHaK— AC Milan (@acmilan) August 29, 2021 ⏱️ 43' ⚽And it's a brace for @_OlivierGiroud_, sealed with a perfect penalty! 💯#MilanCagliari 4-1 #SempreMilan@EASPORTSFIFA pic.twitter.com/duRBG0wM6Y— AC Milan (@acmilan) August 29, 2021 The goal has been assigned to @RafaeLeao7 because the shot was on target before the deflection. #MilanCagliari #SempreMilan @EASPORTSFIFA pic.twitter.com/jaO9hJGqGU— AC Milan (@acmilan) August 29, 2021 ⏱️ 24' ⚽️@_OlivierGiroud_ scores! Perfect set-up pass by @Brahim and an unstoppable shot by Oli! 💪#MilanCagliari 3-1 #SempreMilan @EASPORTSFIFA pic.twitter.com/YzAzKiKNGJ— AC Milan (@acmilan) August 29, 2021 ⏱️ 17' ⚽We find the net again, a deflection by @Brahim on a @RafaeLeao7 shot sends the keeper the wrong way! ✌️ #MilanCagliari 2-1 #SempreMilan@Easports pic.twitter.com/2fXRF0TYli— AC Milan (@acmilan) August 29, 2021 ⏱️ 15'Cagliari equalize #MilanCagliari 1-1 #SempreMilan— AC Milan (@acmilan) August 29, 2021 ⏱️ 12' ⚽️Tonali scores with a curling shot at the near post from the free-kick 💫#MilanCagliari 1-0 #SempreMilan@EASPORTSFIFA pic.twitter.com/cYQqJSAkcp— AC Milan (@acmilan) August 29, 2021 ⏱️ 9'Another back-heel by @_OlivierGiroud_, this time to set up @RafaeLeao7 who finds himself in a shooting position but a last-ditch tackle by Carboni blocks the him#MilanCagliari 0-0 #SempreMilan— AC Milan (@acmilan) August 29, 2021 ⏱️ 1'Back-heel by @_OlivierGiroud_ to unleash @Brahim on the run but Cagliari's high defence snuffs out the threat#MilanCagliari 0-0 #SempreMilan— AC Milan (@acmilan) August 29, 2021 🏟️ Our return to San Siro begins ❤️🖤Forza, Rossoneri! 🔥#MilanCagliari #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/UcGJ1hjcCd— AC Milan (@acmilan) August 29, 2021 Siamo su Google News: tutte le news sul Milan CLICCA QUI