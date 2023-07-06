Il Milan annuncia la nuova partnership: i dettagli e il comunicato del club

Svelata attraverso un comunicato ufficiale la nuova partnership del Milan. Inizio di una nuova collaborazione per il club
Essere competitivi nell’era del calcio di oggi è sempre più complicato. Lo sa bene il Milan che ha dovuto rinunciare ad uno dei suoi calciatori più importanti a fronte di un’offerta irrifiutabile del Newcastle.
La nuova dirigenza rossonera però è al lavoro per costruire un progetto valido ad espandersi e diventare grandi. Il primo passo è stato raggiunto con l’accordo trovato e ufficializzato attraverso un comunicato ufficiale con Kumho Tire, brand di pneumatici sudcoreani.
Milan – Kumho Tire: i dettagli della nuova partnership
AC Milan and Kumho Tire are pleased to announce a new partnership that will see the South Korean company becomes the Rossoneri’s new long-term Premium Partner and Official Tire Partner. The collaboration between the two brands – excellences in their respective fields – lays its foundation on the same set of shared values, that drive them to lead the way to a brighter future in their respective fields through the pursuit of change and innovation with competence and an open mind. Passion, devotion and a constant search for performance also represent fundamental principles for both AC Milan and Kumho Tire.
By means of the partnership, thanks to the Club’s premium positioning, attention to quality and global appeal, Kumho Tire plans to strengthen and diversify its marketing and investment to reach a greater customer base in key markets and enhance its presence as a premium brand
Le parole del CEO Giorgio Furlani
We are delighted to welcome Kumho Tire to our family of Premium Partners and to start together a brand-new journey. Thanks to our common set of values and our common vision, our partnership will inspire us both to further push boundaries and keep innovating.”
“Starting a journey alongside a partner like Kumho makes us proud and testifies to the global influence and relevance of our brand, with over 500 million fans worldwide,” added Casper Stylsvig, AC Milan’s Chief Revenue Officer. “We are confident that this new path will lead us to achieve together all the goals we have set ourselves.”
“We are very pleased to form a premium partnership with AC Milan, a world-renowned football club that boasts a huge international fan base,” said Jeong Il-Taik, CEO of Kumho Tire, “We will use this partnership to enhance our brand recognition globally and initiate a range of activities to position ourselves as a premium brand