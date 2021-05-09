FULL TIME – Juventus-Milan 0-3: i rossoneri dominano e stravincono la partita più importante

⏱ 82' ⚽️@fikayotomori_ gets our third 😍#JuveMilan 0-3 #SempreMilan@EASPORTSFIFA pic.twitter.com/12eqtKI9Di— AC Milan (@acmilan) May 9, 2021
⏱ 78' ⚽️Rebić pulls an ace from his sleeve 🤩 The keeper was rooted to the spot #JuveMilan 0-2 #SempreMilan@EASPORTSFIFA pic.twitter.com/OKv1BaZpYP— AC Milan (@acmilan) May 9, 2021
⏱ 76' 🟨Saelemaekers is booked. He will miss the match against Torino#JuveMilan 0-1 #SempreMilan— AC Milan (@acmilan) May 9, 2021
⏱ 71'Rebić plays a central through ball for @hakanc10 to run on to but the keeper reaches it first#JuveMilan 0-1 #SempreMilan— AC Milan (@acmilan) May 9, 2021
⏱ 70' 🔄@Brahim is also forced to come off, a great performance comes to an unfortunate end. Krunić takes his place. #JuveMilan 0-1 #SempreMilanPowered by @therabody pic.twitter.com/eT6cK6XFKY— AC Milan (@acmilan) May 9, 2021
⏱ 66' 🔄First change of the match:@Ibra_official is forced to come off due to injury, Rebić takes his place. #JuveMilan 0-1 #SempreMilanPowered by @therabody pic.twitter.com/vvJqM57GqL— AC Milan (@acmilan) May 9, 2021
⏱ 58' ✖️Kessie from the spot is denied #JuveMilan 0-1 #SempreMilan— AC Milan (@acmilan) May 9, 2021
Penalty awarded! #JuveMilan 0-1 #SempreMilan— AC Milan (@acmilan) May 9, 2021
⏱ 56'@Brahim with another chance, first he tries to play through @Ibra_official then he shoots but is blocked by an outstretched arm#JuveMilan 0-1 #SempreMilan— AC Milan (@acmilan) May 9, 2021
⏱ 46'The second half begins 🔴⚫️#NoiCiCrediamo #WeCanDoIt#JuveMilan 0-1 #SempreMilan— AC Milan (@acmilan) May 9, 2021
In the lead at the Stadium thanks to @Brahim! 💪In vantaggio a Torino grazie al gran gol di Díaz! 💪#JuveMilan #SempreMilan@emirates pic.twitter.com/vRp4AmJ6R4— AC Milan (@acmilan) May 9, 2021
⏱ 45'+1 ⚽️@Brahim with a wonder goal gives us the lead! Sublime control and curling shot into the top corner 💫#JuveMilan 0-1 #SempreMilan@EASPORTSFIFA pic.twitter.com/VR6f4PHg3p— AC Milan (@acmilan) May 9, 2021
⏱ 44'Another run by @TheoHernandez sees him almost catch out the keeper at the near post following a deflection, but the goalie recovers in time. #JuveMilan 0-0 #SempreMilan— AC Milan (@acmilan) May 9, 2021
⏱ 37'@TheoHernandez drives down the left and crosses into the middle for @Ibra_official but a defender manages to head the danger out for a corner#JuveMilan 0-0 #SempreMilan— AC Milan (@acmilan) May 9, 2021
⏱ 21'@Brahim is the first to test their keeper. @TheoHernandez created the chance, laying the ball off before being clattered but Díaz's shot is central and easily saved.#JuveMilan 0-0 #SempreMilan— AC Milan (@acmilan) May 9, 2021
Let's do this 💪#JuveMilan #SempreMilan @pumafootball pic.twitter.com/QJhGRXqenB— AC Milan (@acmilan) May 9, 2021
