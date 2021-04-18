LIVE – Milan-Genoa 2-1: autogol di Scamacca

⏱ 62' ⚽Back in the lead. Scamacca heads it into his own net#MilanGenoa 2-1 #SempreMilan @EASPORTSFIFA pic.twitter.com/g4e9AaISJj— AC Milan (@acmilan) April 18, 2021
⏱ 62' 🔄Finally:Kalulu off, @DalotDiogo on#MilanGenoa 1-1 #SempreMilanPowered by @therabody pic.twitter.com/2b60vLeh2a— AC Milan (@acmilan) April 18, 2021
⏱ 62' 🔄Second:@RafaeLeao7 off, @MarioMandzukic9 on#MilanGenoa 1-1 #SempreMilan Powered by @therabody pic.twitter.com/59F6scSkG8— AC Milan (@acmilan) April 18, 2021
⏱ 62' 🔄Triple change, firstly: Saelemaekers off, @Brahim on#MilanGenoa 1-1 #SempreMilan Powered by @therabody pic.twitter.com/tvf6BQQnjz— AC Milan (@acmilan) April 18, 2021
⏱ 55'@hakanc10 plays the ball through to Saelemaekers who backheels it to set up Hakan but the shot is off target#MilanGenoa 1-1 #SempreMilan— AC Milan (@acmilan) April 18, 2021
⏱ 48'Fast progression down the right between Kalulu and Saelemaekers ends with Pierre serving Rebić at the far post but Ante doesn't find the target.#MilanGenoa 1-1 #SempreMilan— AC Milan (@acmilan) April 18, 2021
⏱ 46'The second half begins. No substitutions.#MilanGenoa 1-1 #SempreMilan— AC Milan (@acmilan) April 18, 2021
All square at the break. Work to be done to win it 💪Parità all'intervallo. Dobbiamo migliorare per vincerla 💪 #MilanGenoa #SempreMilan@emirates pic.twitter.com/4JgNOqpaMS— AC Milan (@acmilan) April 18, 2021
⏱ 37'Genoa level from a corner#MilanGenoa 1-1 #SempreMilan— AC Milan (@acmilan) April 18, 2021
⏱ 19'@RafaeLeao7 with the chance for our second but slips as he shoots#MilanGenoa 1-0 #SempreMilan— AC Milan (@acmilan) April 18, 2021
⏱ 13' ⚽Rebić breaks the deadlock! A rifled shot from the edge of the box 💥#MilanGenoa 1-0 #SempreMilan@EASPORTSFIFA pic.twitter.com/Cg9EtHNGN4— AC Milan (@acmilan) April 18, 2021
Time to get stuck in! 🔥#MilanGenoa #SempreMilan@pumafootball pic.twitter.com/Q46wn774uU— AC Milan (@acmilan) April 18, 2021
