LIVE – Milan-Benevento 1-0: ennesima occasione per Calhanoglu, palla fuori di un soffio

⏱ 46' 🔄We're back for the second half and the Coach makes his first change: @IsmaelBennacer makes way for Tonali.#MilanBenevento 1-0 #SempreMilan Powered by @therabody pic.twitter.com/LXG7xn3kXN— AC Milan (@acmilan) May 1, 2021
Leading at the break but we need to be more clinical 🎯In vantaggio all'intervallo ma dobbiamo essere più concreti 🎯#MilanBenevento #SempreMilan@emirates pic.twitter.com/LFiqdJk32n— AC Milan (@acmilan) May 1, 2021
⏱ 45+1'Another double chance but both @hakanc10 and @IsmaelBennacer's are walled by the defence. #MilanBenevento 1-0 #SempreMilan— AC Milan (@acmilan) May 1, 2021
⏱ 38'🟨 @IsmaelBennacer booked for a tactical foul#MilanBenevento 1-0 #SempreMilan— AC Milan (@acmilan) May 1, 2021
⏱ 16'Another chance, this time with @RafaeLeao7 alone in the box but he shoots at the keeper. #MilanBenevento 1-0 #SempreMilan— AC Milan (@acmilan) May 1, 2021
⏱ 14'Double chance: @Dalot set up by @Leao but parried by the keeper. On the follow-up, @Ibra can't find the channel for a clean shot and it's easily picked up by the goalie. #MilanBenevento 1-0 #SempreMilan— AC Milan (@acmilan) May 1, 2021
⏱ 6' ⚽️@hakanc10 breaks the deadlock! Brilliant team play, finished with perfect composure💫#MilanBenevento 1-0 #SempreMilan@EASPORTSFIFA pic.twitter.com/AG4tZwlOfv— AC Milan (@acmilan) May 1, 2021
We're off! Time for an all-out effort 💪#MilanBenevento #SempreMilan @pumafootball pic.twitter.com/2qT3m8YATs— AC Milan (@acmilan) May 1, 2021
