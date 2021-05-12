LIVE – Torino-Milan 0-7: tripletta di Rebic!

⏱ 72' ⚽️Rebić puts the finishing touch following a @RafaeLeao7 dash #TorinoMilan 0-6 #SempreMilan@EASPORTSFIFA pic.twitter.com/uMzQUiFlmA— AC Milan (@acmilan) May 12, 2021
⏱ 69' 🔄And:@TheoHernandez comes off, @DalotDiogo comes on. #TorinoMilan 0-5 #SempreMilanPowered by @therabody pic.twitter.com/TzLKyHKjav— AC Milan (@acmilan) May 12, 2021
⏱ 69' 🔄Double sub:@hakanc10 comes off, @RafaeLeao7 takes his place#TorinoMilan 0-5 #SempreMilanPowered by @therabody pic.twitter.com/DvePco643w— AC Milan (@acmilan) May 12, 2021
⏱ 67' ⚽️Rebić makes it FIVE! ✋#TorinoMilan 0-5 #SempreMilan@EASPORTSFIFA pic.twitter.com/tBlFiL0rlF— AC Milan (@acmilan) May 12, 2021
⏱ 63' 🔄@Brahim comes off for some well-deserved rest, Krunić takes his place.#TorinoMilan 0-4 #SempreMilanPowered by @therabody pic.twitter.com/3VUUMUgdZT— AC Milan (@acmilan) May 12, 2021
⏱ 62' ⚽️@TheoHernandez gets another with a chip over Sirigu! Flying wing-back ✈️#TorinoMilan 0-4 #SempreMilan@EASPORTSFIFA pic.twitter.com/8Sa9N2zwcm— AC Milan (@acmilan) May 12, 2021
⏱ 50' ⚽️@Brahim scores another! 🔥Kessie intercepts the ball high up and lays it off to Díaz who slots it home! 🥅#TorinoMilan 0-3 #SempreMilan@EASPORTSFIFA pic.twitter.com/YYOhZ0BqTJ— AC Milan (@acmilan) May 12, 2021
⏱ 46' 🔄The second half begins and we make one change: @IsmaelBennacer, who had been booked, comes off. @soualihomeite takes his place. #TorinoMilan 0-2 #SempreMilanPowered by @therabody pic.twitter.com/6Hp8RDRlv2— AC Milan (@acmilan) May 12, 2021
Smooth sailing in the first half but no room for complacency 🔥Doppio vantaggio all'intervallo, continuiamo cosi! 🔥#TorinoMilan #SempreMilan@emirates pic.twitter.com/E4M0QC4QpG— AC Milan (@acmilan) May 12, 2021
⏱ 41' 🟨@IsmaelBennacer is booked for an overzealous challenge. #TorinoMilan 0-2 #SempreMilan— AC Milan (@acmilan) May 12, 2021
⏱ 36' ✖️@davidecalabria2 finds the back of the net after Rebić threaded the ball through the defence but it's ruled out for offside. #TorinoMilan 0-2 #SempreMilan— AC Milan (@acmilan) May 12, 2021
⏱ 26' ⚽️Kessie steps up and sends Sirigu the wrong way! 🔀#TorinoMilan 0-2 #SempreMilan@EASPORTSFIFA pic.twitter.com/U5HpyIfpV5— AC Milan (@acmilan) May 12, 2021
⏱ 24'@SamuCastillejo is mowed down in the box by Lyanco! Penalty! ⚠️#TorinoMilan 0-1 #SempreMilan— AC Milan (@acmilan) May 12, 2021
⏱ 20'An immediate double-chance to extend our lead: Kessie denied by Sirigu and @SamuCastillejo's follow-up hits the upright. #TorinoMilan 0-1 #SempreMilan— AC Milan (@acmilan) May 12, 2021
⏱ 19' ⚽️@TheoHernandez finds the far post with a rocket from outside the box 🚀#TorinoMilan 0-1 #SempreMilan@EASPORTSFIFA pic.twitter.com/If7GG9243G— AC Milan (@acmilan) May 12, 2021
#TorinoMilan begins. Forza Rossoneri! 🔴⚫️#SempreMilan @pumafootball pic.twitter.com/0X2aFMQalm— AC Milan (@acmilan) May 12, 2021
